‘Very liked’: Arsenal are really big fans of 18-year-old defender on their books right now – journalist

Arsenal have produced some incredible young players in recent years.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson are all making an impact at first-team level, and we’re eager to see which player could be the next on this incredible conveyor belt of young stars.

The likes of Reuell Walters and Ethan Nwaneri have been tipped as the next big things in the past, but according to Art De Roche, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Lino Sousa is a player who is very much liked and rated by the higher ups at Arsenal right now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sousa rated

The journalist spoke about Sousa after he was included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad.

“Yeah, in terms of his journey so far, he’s been very liked and rated by Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see if he gets any opportunities. I’m not sure if he will because in European games under Arteta he tends to stick with his trusted guys, but if he does get an opportunity that would be great,” De Roche said.

Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Exciting

It’s always exciting to hear that there’s a young player making waves at Arsenal.

The Gunners have genuinely got one of the most prolific academy systems in all of English football, and the idea of another young star coming through is mouthwatering.

Of course, whether or not Sousa lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but the fact that he’s already making waves at the age of 18 is a great sign.

The teenager is certainly a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.