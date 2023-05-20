‘Very interested’: ‘World class’ manager would happily have taken the Tottenham job - reporter











Mauricio Pochettino would have been very interested in the Tottenham job if he had been offered the chance to return to north London.

That’s according to Marcus Buckland who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

The reporter was discussing the fact that Pochettino’s, seemingly inevitable, unveiling at Chelsea has been delayed and delayed, and he was pondering the idea of the most drastic of U-turns coming to fruition.

As we have known for quite some time, that U-turn isn’t going to happen and Pochettino will not be returning to Spurs, but according to Buckland, the Argentine would have been very keen to come back to his former club if he had the chance.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Pochettino would have come back

Buckland shared what he knows about the ‘world class’ manager.

“Every day that goes by and Mauricio Pochettino isn’t the Chelsea manager, I wonder if something has gone wrong behind the scenes and there could be a twist in the tale? I’m in dreamland aren’t I?” Buckland said.

Buckland’s co-host then explained that Pochettino is indeed going to Chelsea despite the delays.

“From what we understand, he would have been very, very interested in a return to Tottenham, Tottenham, as we appear to know, haven’t had any contact with him, and he’s well within his rights to find another club,” Buckland concluded.

Why didn’t it happen?

Pochettino is now going to Chelsea, but with the fans and the man himself wanting a Spurs reunion to happen, we have to wonder why it never came to pass.

Of course, there are unresolved issues that remain from Pochettino’s first spell at the club, but surely everyone involved is mature enough to put those to one side and have a discussion.

The fact that there weren’t even talks is a borderline disgrace, and Spurs may well live to regret not bringing the 51-year-old back to the club where he was so successful first time around.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

