‘Very intense’ manager has met with Rangers hierarchy over Ibrox job

Glasgow Rangers are currently looking for a new manager to fill the Ibrox hotseat.

And according to a fresh report, Rangers may have taken a step closer to bringing a new boss to Ibrox.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Rangers job since the Ibrox outfit sacked Michael Beale amid some poor Scottish Premiership results.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of the names doing the rounds most prominently is that of Frank Lampard.

Now, according to Alan Nixon, the 45-year-old has held talks with the Rangers board over the job.

Lampard is apparently strongly in the Rangers frame and “is in talks with Rangers about their managerial vacancy”, having met with the board in London.

Not only that, but he’s said to be a “leading possibility” for the Ibrox hotseat.

Lampard is reportedly keen to return to management and Ibrox would be a “dream job” for him, as he has been a “Rangers fan for years and his family are also supporters”.

Our view

This is probably not what a fair few Rangers fans will have wanted to hear.

Lampard’s stock has fallen dramatically of late, having struggled at Everton and Chelsea.

Admittedly, some of the players Lampard has managed have said good things about him.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

For instance, Christian Pulisic told Sky Sports: “It’s been great.

“He’s very intense, the training sessions are very intense too and I think that shows in our style of play – high pressing, hard to play against and that’s what we want to be.”

However, let’s face it – Lampard’s recent record hasn’t been good, and Rangers need a top manager with winning and trophy credentials in wake of their recent managerial failures.