‘Very impressive’: Gary Lineker lauds Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of England v Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko will line up for Ukraine tonight as they take on England in European Championship’s qualification.

The Arsenal midfielder/defender is one of the key players for Ukraine and will be hoping to help down the Three Lions tonight.

And after speaking to the media ahead of the game, Gary Lineker has praised Zinchenko for just how he is taking everything in his stride, given events in his homeland.

Gary Lineker praises Oleksandr Zinchenko before Ukraine v England

Zinchenko is one of the star names of the Ukraine team and very much seen as a leader, just like he is at Arsenal.

And after delivering some fine words before the game, MOTD host Lineker took to his X account to sing the praises of the Arsenal man.

Zinchenko has done a number of well-spoken interviews in the past and has always come across well off the field.

Tonight, however, he’ll be keen to see it’s his on-field talents which do the talking.

A class act

Some players are a joy to listen to and given everything going on in Europe right now, Zinchenko does brilliantly to hold things together and speak how he does.

On the field, he is a magnificent footballer as well and there’s no doubt that Arsenal got themselves a superb player when they signed him from City.

If Ukraine are to beat England tonight, then you can bet that Zinchenko will be absolutely key.