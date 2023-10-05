‘Very impressed’: Tottenham really like Arsenal player’s 22-year-old brother, they could sign him – journalist

Brothers in football are a rarity, but brothers in football playing for bitter rivals is an even greater rarity.

Usually, you see siblings gravitate towards the same teams, the Neville brothers were both at Manchester United, The Toure brothers both ended up at Manchester City and the Hazard brothers were both at Chelsea at one point.

However, we could now see a sibling cross the north London divide as Tottenham are now apparently very keen on Quintin Timber, Jurrien Timber’s twin brother.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey stated that Tottenham are among the teams who have scouted Timber and they have been very impressed by him.

Spurs impressed by Timber

Bailey shared what he knows about the Feyenoord midfielder.

“I like Quintin Timber in this role, and so do the teams who have been watching Feyenoord, the likes of Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal, they have all been very impressed by this young lad, he’s more a midfielder than his twin brother, so let’s keep an eye on him, could we see Timber’s brother in England? I wouldn’t rule it out,” Bailey said.

Imagine

Could you imagine if Timber ends up signing for Tottenham, that would add a whole new element of spice to the north London derby.

Of course, you don’t need to add any more drama to this fixture, but if a pair of twins are playing on opposite teams, that does make it that much more interesting.

Not only would cross-city bragging rights be at stake, family bragging rights would be at stake, and that would drive both brothers to take this game even more seriously.

This would certainly be a very interesting transfer if it were to go ahead.