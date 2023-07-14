Jordan Henderson has been told he won’t be starting many games for Liverpool next season if he stays at the club.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who shared an update on the £20m midfielder on the Here We Go Podcast.

Henderson has apparently had a meeting with Jurgen Klopp about his future after receiving an offer from Saudi Arabia, and during that meeting Klopp was very honest about the fact that Henderson shouldn’t expect to be playing much football if he does decide to stay at Anfield.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Henderson won’t play

Romano shared what Klopp told Henderson.

“What I can guarantee is that there was a meeting between Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp and in this conversation from what I’m hearing is that Klopp was very honest, he told Henderson that his gametime will not be as a starter in many occasions this season, Liverpool want to sign one more midfielder, so he was very honest,” Romano said.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Might leave

It really wouldn’t be a surprise if Jordan Henderson did decide to leave after being given this update.

Yes, he would still have a part to play at Liverpool as a squad player, but any footballer wants to start every week.

Who are we kidding? Gametime won’t be what drives Henderson to Saudi Arabia, the £700,000-a-week deal that is on offer will be the deciding factor.

The fact of the matter is that it’s been a little while since Henderson was the first name on the Liverpool teamsheet in any case, and if he tries to claim he’s leaving to get more minutes, that would be ludicrous.

Henderson’s decision to leave for Al-Ettifaq would be driven by money, and we can’t imagine that Klopp’s words in this meeting will have influenced his decision too much.