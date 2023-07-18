It’s no secret that Liverpool still want midfield additions this summer, and they’re alert to the landscape of the market right now.

The Reds are reportedly eyeing up the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Kalvin Phillips, but like a coiled viper, they’re ready to strike if an exceptional opportunity presents itself.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Liverpool would be ready to make a move for Leon Goretzka if it did come about that he was available for transfer.

Of course, as one of Bayern’s prized assets, the Bavarian club aren’t in all that much of a rush to let the 28-year-old go.

Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Goretzka would be a top target

Bailey shared what he knows about the Bayern star.

“We may see an exit in there, but Gravenberch remains the most likely. I don’t think Bayern would mind it being Goretzka, because he would come with a hefty pricetag, but I don’t think he’s in a massive hurry to leave which is why we’re not seeing. If he was available, we’re seeing United linked to Amrabat and Liverpool linked to all sorts, if Goretzka was available he’d be very high on United and Liverpool’s list, very high,” Bailey said.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Not likely

It’s not hard to understand why Liverpool would want to sign Leon Goretzka, but sadly for the Reds, a move for the German isn’t likely.

Bayern Munich have one of the best midfield pairings in world football in Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, and they will not be in a hurry to break that up anytime soon.

Of course, things can change quickly in football and you can never say never, but it has to be said that this one does look to be very pie in the sky.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Goretzka to become Liverpool’s latest signing.