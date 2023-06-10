‘Very good’: Thierry Henry has said player Arsenal want to sign is just like Robin van Persie

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing Kai Havertz this summer.

The German has been something of an enigma since joining Chelsea. Yes, he’s shown glimpses of quality, but nobody really seems to know what he is.

Is he a striker, is he a false nine, is he an attacking midfielder or is he a winger? Nobody can seem to settle on what type of player Havertz is.

However, Thierry Henry seems to believe that Havertz is best utilised as a hold-up striker, comparing the Chelsea star to Robin van Persie on CBS Sports earlier this year.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Henry thinks Havertz is like Van Persie

The Frenchman spoke highly of Havertz.

“I thought he was good on the first goal you could see held the ball ever so well,” Henry said.

“He reminds me sometimes, a little, of Robin back to goal the way he can hold the ball. Robin van Persie was very good with his left foot, the touch was always immaculate he tried to bring people along.

“This is why out of the guys that used to be wingers or No.10 he plays as a nine because with his his back to goal he can hold the ball well. Now he needs to make sure he can transform that into more goals because you can play off him.”

Not quite

Havertz is a decent player, but it’s a bit far to compare him to Van Persie in any way.

Van Persie was one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen. Meanwhile, Havertz has never hit double figures in terms of goals in this division.

However, who are we to question Thierry Henry’s judgement of a player, especially a striker.

If Henry has seen something special in Havertz, then he may well have what it takes to be a top player.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images