Newcastle United have now had four transfer windows under their new ownership, and while they have improved year on year, they haven’t quite splashed the cash in the way many expected.

Indeed, while Newcastle are the richest club in the world, it’s hard to argue that they’ve made any true marquee signings.

Of course, some of their new additions have gone on to be superstars, but we’re yet to see Newcastle sign an established elite player in the same way Chelsea or Man City did after their respective high-profile takeovers.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Alan Shearer has been asked about Newcastle’s business and if he’d want to see any bigger names come in, and he agreed with Micah Richards that Victor Osimhen would be a very good signing if they could land him.

Osimhen would be brilliant

Shearer shared his verdict on the attacker.

“Who would you like to see? When I was at Man City we signed Robinho who took us to the next level, who would you like to see? Osimhen maybe from Napoli?” Richards asked.

“Yeah, they already have Wilson and Isak, but I don’t think you can ever have too many up top, you can change and rotate, he would have been a very good signing yeah. They’ve done it very differently than we thought, a more measured way rather than going out and buying that big name,” Shearer said.

PIF like him

Osimhen to Newcastle may not be out of the question in the near future. After all, we already know that the Magpies’ owners are big fans of the player.

Indeed, as many will know, PIF also own a number of Saudi Pro League clubs these days, and they offered massive money for Osimhen to join Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

That bid was ultimately knocked back, but the interest is clearly there and if Newcastle can open up their FFP situation a bit more next summer, perhaps this is a move that could be on the cards.