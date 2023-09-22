The Tottenham way is about building a team that is easy on the eye and exciting to watch, but, for some reason, Spurs always do seem to have a real aggressor in their team.

From Erik Lamela to Victor Wanyama all the way back to Edgar Davids in the middle of the park.

Spurs always seem to have one ultra-aggressive player who loves a tackle, and in their current squad, Cristian Romero is that man.

The Argentine is as tenacious as they come at centre-back, and speaking on Tottenham’s YouTube channel, Manor Solomon has admitted that he would absolutely hate to play against Romero due to his ability and the fact that he’s always rough in a challenge.

Solomon wouldn’t like to play against Romero

The winger spoke about his £42m teammate.

“Which teammate would you least like to play against one vs one in a football game?” Solomon was asked

“Maybe Cuti. Cuti because he either takes the ball or he takes your legs. So it’s better not to face Cuti, and he’s also a very good defender,” Solomon said.

Nightmare

We couldn’t think of a more unenviable task in the Premier League than playing against Cristian Romero.

Not only is the defender a fantastic reader of the game, he’s also incredible aggressive.

Even if you can get the better of him on the odd occasion, you’re not coming away from that match with a smile on your face. Instead you’re leaving with bruised ankles and an ice-pack.

Romero is an absolute nightmare to play against, but, luckily for Solomon and co, he’s their teammate rather than an opposition player.