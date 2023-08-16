Tottenham Hotspur are a bit all over the place behind the scenes right now.

The north London club have just sold arguably their greatest player of all-time, their owner has an ongoing legal issue, and their Chief Football Officer still hasn’t started in his new role.

However, the most important man at the club is, of course, the manager, and there is a lot to like about Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian plays an entertaining brand of football and he’s a straight-shooter when it comes to dealing with the press.

There’s a lot to like about Postecoglou, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, everyone at the club has been speaking very highly of Postecoglou behind the scenes.

Postecoglou rated highly

Romano shared what he knows about the Spurs manager.

“It’s not easy, but the impact of the manager has been very good. They’re very happy with Postecoglou. All the people at the club speak very well about him, the players are happy, they can see a very bright future under him, and I think this is the best news for Tottenham right now after difficult years with managers,” Romano said.

Good times ahead

Harry Kane may have left and the squad may be a bit all over the place, but, somehow, it still feels as though there could be good times ahead at Spurs.

Indeed, with a bright manager at the helm and new signings set to arrive, Spurs could be moving in the right direction very soon.

Let’s be honest, after last season’s eighth-placed finish, something would have to go horribly wrong if Spurs were to get worse this season.

Tottenham should be able to improve, and with everyone raving about Postecoglou behind the scenes, who knows how high Tottenham’s ceiling is this season?