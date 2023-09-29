Attack-minded midfield players, all of a sudden, seem to be all the rage again in the Premier League.

Indeed, there’s an argument to be made that each of Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool’s best players this season have been their attacking midfielders with Martin Odegaard, Dominik Szoboszlai and James Maddison all thriving as of late.

Of course, when three players of a similar ilk are all making an impact at the same time, comparisons are bound to be made.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Darren Bent was asked to rank these three players and choose which one he’d like to start, bench or drop from his hypothetical team.

As an Arsenal fan, Bent picked Odegaard to start, but, interestingly, he chose Szoboszlai over Maddison, despite the Tottenham star’s great start to the season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Szoboszlai over Maddison

Bent gave his verdict on these three creative geniuses.

“I’m starting Odegaard, bench Szoboszlai, sell Maddison. Szoboszlai’s been very good, plus I’ve just seen Maddison rip Arsenal to pieces! All three of them, well Odegaard’s not a new signing, but certainly Szoboszlai and Maddison have been top, top draw,” Bent said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

All well-suited

It’s really hard to choose between these three players as they’re all so well-suited to their own teams and play ever so slightly different roles.

Odegaard is a brilliant leader and playmaker at Arsenal who strings everything together. Maddison is a player who can create something out of nothing and is now Spurs’ talisman, while Szoboszlai is kind of all of the above while also having plenty of defensive responsibility too.

It’s hard to imagine that any of these three teams would swap any of their playmakers for any of the others, and that just goes to show how good a fit each of these players are at their respective clubs.