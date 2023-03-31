‘Very good’: Alex Iwobi says Marco Silva is a truly fantastic manager











Marco Silva is making a lot of headlines recently.

Whether it’s for his over-performance with Fulham this season, for his touchline antics earning him a red card against Manchester United or due to the fact he’s being linked with the Tottenham job, it seems as though Silva can’t stay out of the limelight at the moment.

Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Alex Iwobi has now given his verdict on Silva after working with him at Everton, and he’s had nothing but good things to say about the current Fulham boss.

Iwobi hails Silva

The Nigerian spoke highly of the Spurs-linked manager.

“Marco Silva is the manager who brought you to Everton, what was he like?” Iwobi was asked.

“He was good, he was very good. He likes to play football, he’s very ambitious and he’s actually the reason I came to Everton because he called me and he said that we believe in you and in the qualities and the capabilities I was able to bring. He made me feel very comfortable, of course he didn’t last long, but I enjoyed my time with him he was a good manager for me,” Iwobi said.

Glowing reviews

This is yet another glowing review for Marco Silva, and, in all honesty, it’s difficult to find a player who has a single bad word to say about the Portuguese gaffer.

Indeed, Silva seems to be incredibly popular with all of his playing staff, and that’s why he seems to get the best out of everyone he works with.

These qualities are why teams like Tottenham are now taking notice of the Fulham gaffer, but the Whites will be more than keen to keep hold of the 45-year-old.

Who knows? Perhaps we could see Iwobi at Craven Cottage this summer if Everton are relegated.

