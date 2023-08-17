‘Very fast’ Tottenham player has decided he wants to join Inter Milan

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has decided that he wants to join Inter Milan despite interest arriving from the Premier League.

That’s according to a report by Gianluca DiMarzio who shared that Inter are interested but do also have other targets.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Inter Milan’s first choice is said to be Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini but the club consider a deal too expensive.

And given Tanganga seemingly has his heart set on a move to Milan, the defender may end up getting his wish.

Tanganga doesn’t appear to be in Spurs’ plans under new manager Ange Postecoglou and is said to be free to leave.

Spurs have already recruited one centre-back in Micky van de Ven and are said to still want another.

And as part of Postecoglou’s big reshuffle, Eric Dier also looks to be free to leave the club.

The defender has interest in Saudi Arabia and also might have the option of a move back to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

Although it must be disappointing for the likes of Dier and Tanganga to hear they are free to go, a move to join Inter Milan would probably ease the blow.

Of course, two English centre-backs have already pathed the way in moving to Italy.

Both Chris Smalling and Fiyako Tomori have enjoyed a lot of success at Roma and AC Milan respectively.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chris Smalling’s Manchester United career was waning at the time, much like Tanganga’s at Spurs, and he is now crucial in Rome.

Tomori on the other hand went to Milan to carry on improving his game and has done just that.

It’s obvious why ‘very fast’ Tanganga, as former manager Jose Mourinho called him, would jump at the opportunity to join Inter Milan.

Along with European football, Tanganga would once again have an excellent stage to showcase his talent.