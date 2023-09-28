The view of the Kroenkes at Arsenal has completely changed in recent years.

Cast your mind back two years and you’ll remember consistent protests at the Emirates in the wake of The Super League debacle and poor performances on the pitch, but after the Americans got their acts together, withdrew from The Super League and backed their manager, fans seem to be back onside with the owners right now.

However, a couple of years ago, Arsenal fans were desperate for a takeover, and one man who was seemingly very keen on getting involved in such a project was Daniel Ek.

The Spotify founder was very public with the fact that he wanted to buy Arsenal, and while the 40-year-old didn’t end up taking over in north London, he seemingly still has an eye on the team.

Speaking on Diary of a CEO, Ek was speaking about his mindset when it came to business management, and he actually named Mikel Arteta as one of his modern inspirations in terms of building a team culture at Arsenal.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ek finds Arteta fascinating

The billionaire businessman briefly spoke about the Arsenal boss.

“You’re right, sports teams do it, and sports team do it really well. I was told an Arsenal story that I probably can’t share, but you can see bits and pieces with Mikel and how he’s pushing the team culture at the moment too that seems very fascinating with some of his antics in the All or Nothing season as well. You can see it and I love studying that with sports teams,” Ek said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Lessons to learn

Whether you’re a football coach, a businessman, a teacher or a team leader at work, there are lessons to be learned from Arteta’s style of management.

Yes, some of his methods may be a bit corny or cheesy, but the overriding message of togetherness, teamwork and high standards is exactly what you need to succeed in anything, not just football.

Arteta isn’t just a great manager, he’s a great leader, and Arsenal are very lucky to have him.