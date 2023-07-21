Glen Kamara to Leeds is a rumour that has been doing the rounds recently, and it sounds as though this has some legs to it.

Indeed, according to Graham Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, this is a deal that Leeds have considered, and the journalist also stated that it’s one that appears to be very doable at this point.

Kamara is a player Leeds are thinking about going after, and, by the sounds of things, it shouldn’t be too difficult to get this one over the line should the Whites decide to pursue this further.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kamara deal doable

Smyth shared what he knows about the Rangers midfielder.

“Glen Kamara is one that they have considered Leeds, and that feels very doable and it feels very sensible. I don’t absolutely love Glen Kamara because I don’t think he’s 100% consistently dominant in games. Sometimes you just want a midfielder to run the show, sometimes he does it and sometimes he doesn’t,” Smyth said.

Photo by Mark Runnacles – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Strong midfield

Leeds could have a very strong midfield heading into next season if all goes to plan.

Ethan Ampadu has already come through the door, and if he’s paired with Kamara in Daniel Farke’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Leeds could have a really formidable pivot at the base of their midfield.

Of course, there’s still some way to go before we can start talking about this one being a done deal, but the right noises are being made to suggest that Kamara to Leeds is moving in the right direction.

Leeds need to get their recruitment right this summer if they’re to make an immediate return to the Premier League, and as Smyth says, Kamara feels like a very sensible addition to this squad.