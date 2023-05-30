‘Very disappointing’: John Giles says he really can’t see Leeds hiring ‘tactical genius’ now











John Giles can’t see any way that Sam Allardyce ends up becoming the manager of Leeds United on a full-time basis.

Speaking on The Stand With Eamon Dunphy, the pundit was speaking about Allardyce and his claims that he’d like to sit down and have talks about taking the Leeds job on a full-time basis.

Giles stated that he’s been very disappointed by Allardyce’s time at Leeds, and while Big Sam may be keen on getting the job on a full-time basis, Giles really can’t see Allardyce being given the role.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

No chance for Big Sam

Giles gave his verdict on Allardyce and Leeds.

“To see them go down the way they did was very disappointing. Big Sam has been there for four matches, but he hasn’t made them any better. I’ve seen it in the paper this morning that he is looking for the job, but I don’t see how he’s going to get it with the results they’ve just had,” Giles said.

A lot to figure out

It really is impossible to say whether or not Allardyce will get the Leeds job. After all, the Whites have so much to figure out.

They don’t know who their owner will be next season nor do they know who their Sporting Director will be. There are bound to be differing opinions in every camp, and Allardyce will play into some of the thinking.

Say what you will about the results, all the noise coming out of Leeds suggests that the squad and the staff have enjoyed working under Big Sam, and after relegation, you’re sometimes best off not upsetting the apple cart.

Allardyce certainly isn’t a bad manager, he’s actually been called a ‘tactical genius’ lately, and he could be a decent long-term option for Leeds.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Show all