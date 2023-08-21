Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been full of compliments for new signing David Raya and has said he’s a new leader for the side.

Arteta, speaking at his press conference via Hayters TV, said that Raya has already been very demanding since arriving at London Colney.

He shared that he’s been very demanding and says he’s clearly going to be a very vocal character.

Arteta said: “Leader. He is someone very demanding.

“Extremely professional. He’s going to be a voice, he is going to be vocal.

“And very, very hungry.”

It seems that David Raya will begin his Arsenal career on the bench away to Crystal Palace tonight.

Much has been made of his bid to become Arsenal’s new number one but it’s reported that he won’t get that privilege immediately.

And whilst many fans have been more worried about the position this transfer has left Aaron Ramsdale in, it’s perhaps better to focus on the positives Raya brings.

Arteta is clearly convinced about the character of Raya and must think the competition between him and Ramsdale will bring the best out of both.

Ramsdale has already looked like a leader for Arsenal, and Arteta now says they have another in Raya.

Of course the reality of this deal is that every Ramsdale performance will now be heavily scrutinised.

Whether that will add or detract from the Englishman’s performances remains to be seen.

And although Ramsdale has proven himself as excellent goalkeeper during his time at Arsenal, it seems he has to do it all over again now.

Perceived as a troubling scenario by a lot of pundits, but this is the exact level of competition Arteta wants.

We saw at the end of last season how much Arsenal struggled to sustain a title-push once key players were injured.

And with a summer of preparation now almost completed, Arteta seemingly isn’t going to let that happen again.

In David Raya Arsenal have a new leader in their squad, and Arteta should give him plenty of chances to prove it.