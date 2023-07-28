‘Very concrete option’: Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham could sign £45m man if they sell Harry Kane

Harry Kane could be leaving Tottenham this summer.

Indeed, rumours around the striker’s future don’t seem to be stopping, and it appears as though a transfer to Bayern Munich could well be in the offing.

If Kane is to leave Tottenham then Spurs will need to re-invest the windfall received from this sale wisely.

Of course, logic suggests that if Kane is sold, Spurs will immediately go and spend a huge amount of money on a striker.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, that may not be the priority.

Indeed, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that Kane Tottenham may well go and sign Edmond Tapsoba with the money they get back from selling Harry Kane.

Romano shared what he knows about the £45m man and Tottenham.

“For the other movements I would mention Edmond Tapsoba, I keep saying this, Tottenham want Tapsoba, they consider Tapsoba a top target, but Bayer Leverkusen are a very tough club to negotiate with, they want big money so this is why the negotiation is complicated. I think that if they sell Kane and they have big money to invest in the market Tapsoba could be a very concrete option,” Romano said.

It is somewhat logic-defying to go out and sign a new defender with the money you’ve received for your best striker ever, but let’s not pretend there isn’t a massive gap in that Spurs backline that doesn’t need filling.

A new centre-back could be just as important as a new striker for Tottenham at this point. After all, Spurs already have a few decent attacking options in Heung-Min Son and Richarlison.

Of course, they can’t neglect their attack, but the key to success is a balanced squad rather than a top-heavy one.