Declan Rice looks set to become an Arsenal player in the coming hours, but make no mistake about it, the Gunners aren’t finished just yet this summer.

Indeed, Arsenal still have some grandiose plans in the transfer market, and according to Fabrizio Romano, a third signing could be on his way shortly after Rice.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano shared an update on Arsenal, and he stated that Jurrien Timber is probably going to be Arsenal’s next signing once the Rice deal is confirmed, claiming that the conversations around this deal are looking more and more positive by the day.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Timber likely to be the next signing

Romano shared what he knows about Arsenal’s transfer plans.

“Yeah it is probably going to be Jurrien Timber. Just waiting to finalise the deal between Arsenal and Ajax, they submitted a bid on Monday morning, around €48m, a bid that is very close to what Ajax wanted around €50m. For now, Arsenal’s efforts are on signing Declan Rice, they don’t want to miss out on the target of the summer, but for Timber the conversations are positive,” Romano said.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

What a window

If Arsenal just sign Havertz, Rice and Timber this summer then they will have had a brilliant transfer window, but the scary thing is that they’re probably not going to stop there.

We’re not even in July yet, Arsenal have two more months to sell their fringe players and reinvest those funds in more talented young stars.

It wasn’t too long ago that Arsenal’s transfer window comprised solely of the signing of Petr Cech, but now, the Gunners are amongst the most exciting and the most active teams in all of Europe.

This could be a truly historic window for Arsenal.