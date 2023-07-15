‘Very clear’: Fabrizio Romano says it will be so hard for Liverpool to sign £40m player now

It is going to be an uphill task for Liverpool to sign Levi Colwill this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who shared an update on the defender when writing on The Residency App.

The journalist was hosting a Q&A session with fans on the app, and, as you can imagine, he was inundated with questions about Liverpool and their interest in Colwill.

It has been reported all week long that the Reds are eyeing a move for the young defender, but according to the journalist, the Merseyside club have received a very clear message from Chelsea – the player is not for sale.

Indeed, Romano says that Chelsea have been incredibly clear with Liverpool about the fact he’s not for sale, and while the Reds like the player a lot, it will be tough to get this deal done.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Not for sale

Romano shared an update on the £40m man.

‘Liverpool like Levi, I have said that many times, but Chelsea are very clear: not for sale,” Romano wrote.

Not definite

Chelsea have been clear that Colwill is not for sale this summer, but we can’t help but think that this situation isn’t a clear cut as it looks.

With the defender heading into the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge, if he does push to leave west London, the Blues may have no choice but to sell the centre-half.

With the likes of Liverpool circling, it’s not ridiculous to believe that Colwill could end up having his head turned, but, as of yet, there hasn’t been any suggestion that the player does indeed want to leave.