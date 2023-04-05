'Very annoyed': Journalist spotted Tottenham man screaming at Cristian Stellini at Goodison Park on Monday











Ryan Mason is making his presence felt on the Tottenham touchline and according to Alasdair Gold he was shouting at Cristian Stellini during the game against Everton on Monday.

Spurs put in an incredibly frustrating display at Goodison Park, and Gold noticed something interesting on the touchline.

Indeed, the journalist says that he noted just how annoyed Ryan Mason was getting about Spurs’ showing, claiming that the Spurs coach was actually shouting angrily at Stellini during the game.

Interestingly Gold says that some misplaced passes by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sparked Mason to lose his rag.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Mason was fuming

Gold shared what he noticed about Mason.

“There was frustration on the sideline, not only from Stellini but Ryan Mason was getting very annoyed,” Gold said.

“He was quite angry and shouting at the players and occasionally at Stellini. He was voicing his frustrations with the players at Stellini. There were a few times, I saw him doing that before and after a Hojbjerg ball I saw him doing that and going a bit mad.”

Passion

This is what you want to see at Tottenham.

Yes, Monday’s performance was awful, but the fact that Mason is there on the touchline kicking every ball alongside the team is a positive at least.

Spurs need to rekindle that internal flame if they’re going to get anything out of this season, and Mason’s passion may be what sparks something within this Spurs team.

Tottenham need someone on the touchline who seems to genuinely care about what’s happening at the club, and Mason appears to be filling that role at the moment.

Fingers crossed a bit of his passion can rub off onto the players and Spurs can start performing much better than they have been.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Show all