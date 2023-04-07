‘Upsetting the other players’: Pundit says 30-year-old may be a big problem at Liverpool











Speaking on Off The Ball, John Giles has been discussing Liverpool’s problems this season and Mohamed Salah’s contract.

The pundit was asked to place his finger on what had gone wrong at Anfield this term as Liverpool’s form has fallen off of a cliff, and the Irishman reckons that Salah’s contract may be the root of a few issues.

Indeed, the Leeds United legend says that Salah’s new deal could well have upset the rest of the squad as there is now a discrepancy in pay, and that can cause a mutiny within a squad.

Salah’s deal an issue

Giles spoke about Liverpool’s problems.

“I think what you said is quite right. First of all we don’t know, but it can get to the stage with a manager where the players have heard the same story so many times,” Giles said.

“I’m only guessing, but it could be the Salah situation where he’s getting the new contract and it’s upsetting other players and the rest of players aren’t happy about it, because he’s getting more than them. That can happen. I go back to my time at Leeds and I’m pretty sure we were all on the same money.”

“I think every manager has a lifespan in the game. We don’t know, it could be Salah getting his contract upsetting the other players.”

It can happen

This is exactly why you have a wage structure at a football club.

Now, we’re not saying that Salah’s contract is in fact the root cause of Liverpool’s issues, but as Giles says, these things can happen.

The Egyptian does deserve to earn big money, but the fact that he’ll be earning double what some key players are could prove to be a prickly issue.

It’s said that money is the root of all evil, and that’s exactly the same in football.

