Update around £30k-a-week Everton target suggests battle may be over to sign him

Everton were linked with a fair few players this summer transfer window and one they failed to sign is now apparently having contract talks with his current club.

It was no shock to see Everton so active in the transfer market after two years of surviving relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

One of the players they were reportedly interested in was Harrison Reed from fellow Premier League side Fulham but the club did not want him to leave.

Now, reports from The Evening Standard are suggesting that Reed is now in talks to sign a new contract at his current club. The report suggests that Reed will be happy to stay if presented with an improved deal. He is currently on £30k-a-week.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Everton dealt blow as Reed in talks to sign new Fulham contract

Everton definitely needed to strengthen over the summer transfer window and in some areas they definitely managed to do so.

Despite this, they still look like a side who will be involved in a relegation battle this season and only picking up a point against Sheffield United emphasises this.

Reed would have been a very solid signing for Everton and would have definitely added some more strength to the midfield.

Arguably, the Toffees have a strong midfield with the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana and James Garner, but depth is always key in the division.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Fulham wanting to keep the midfielder and possibly offer him a bigger contract emphasises the quality they believe he has.

If Reed signs a new deal then Everton will definitely have to look for new signings when the January transfer window opens.