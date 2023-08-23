‘Up to the player’: ‘Unbelievable’ Everton ace could still stay despite agreement reached elsewhere – Romano

Everton winger Demarai Gray is still at the club and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future.

It has been a busy summer for Everton. They have brought a few players in but some, like Gray, have been linked with moves away.

Romano shared the other day that the player was attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. Now, he has provided an update on the player.

Romano tweeted the latest on the winger. He said: “Al Shabab agreed Demarai Gray deal with Everton two days ago, as revealed here. It’s still up to the player, waiting on his decision/personal terms.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Demarai Gray still yet to agree Saudi move

It looks like the future of the player is now up to Gray himself. Everton are clearly happy to let him go but he is perhaps not decided on whether he wants to move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Jamaican international has shown glimpses of his ‘unbelievable‘ ceiling, but has never managed to be consistent.

For now, it really looks like the winger could stay at the club with just over a week left of the summer transfer window.

The 27 year-old was crucial last season as he played 34 games for the club. Despite this, he only scored four goals in the Premier League and the club need more prolific attackers.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He can definitely still provide some quality and attacking depth to the squad but no doubt Sean Dyche will want the future of Gray sorted sooner rather than later.

The two losses in the Premier League so far have shown that the club is massively off the boil and they need more quality.