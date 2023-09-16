Liverpool have some incredibly speedy players at the club at the moment.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all absolutely rapid in their own rights, but according to Alexis Mac Alilster, there is a new contender for the crown of the fastest player at Anfield.

Speaking to Goal on TikTok, Mac Allister stated that Darwin Nunez could indeed be the fastest player at Liverpool these days, claiming that the Uruguayan is absolutely rapid.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Nunez the fastest

Mac Allister spoke highly of the 24-year-old striker.

“Who is the fastest player at Liverpool?” Mac Allister was asked.

“I think Darwin would have to be up there,” Mac Allister replied.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

So quick

It doesn’t take a genius to tell you that Darwin Nunez is one of the very fastest footballers in the world.

The stats show that Nunez is truly rapid. According to The Speeds Database, he’s one of the quickest players in all of Europe, and he looks that fast when you watch him too.

He has a remarkable combination of agility, acceleration and stride length. Standing at 6ft 2, he can cover ground remarkably quickly in just a few steps, but when he gets going, he’s genuinely quicker than almost anyone in the Premier League.

To be considered one of the fastest players at Liverpool is no easy feat, and it has to be said that his physical attributes are there for all to see at all times.

Nunez is ridiculously quick, and while Mo Salah may have something to say about him being the quickest player at Liverpool, the numbers don’t lie and Nunez’s top speed is higher than any other Liverpool player’s.