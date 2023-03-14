‘Unusual’: Surprised journalist shares what he’s heard about Daniel Levy and Tottenham’s manager search now











Speaking on The View from The Lane Podcast, The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing Tottenham Hotspur and their search for a new manager.

As many will know by now, Spurs are on the hunt for a replacement for Antonio Conte as the club gear up for the Italian’s imminent departure as his contract winds down.

Interestingly, Pitt-Brooke noted his surprise at how this process is happening, stating that Fabio Paratici, not Daniel Levy, is the one drawing up the list of potential candidates.

This is despite the fact Paratici has a potential worldwide ban from football hanging over him.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Paratici leading the drive

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about the search for a new gaffer.

“That’s the unusual thing it’s one of the most surprising things right now. As I understand at the moment, Daniel Levy has tasked Paratici with drawing up a shortlist this month of who will come in next. Basically who the next manager is is inseparable from who gets to pick the next manager. I would’ve assumed this was Levy getting his choice, just as it was with Conte, but my understanding is that it’s Paratici at the moment, who has been tasked by Levy, of course Levy will be having the final say, but Paratici is putting the list of candidates together, so these will be more Paratici-friendly candidates rather than who the fans want,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Interesting

It’s certainly interesting to hear that Paratici is the one putting together a list of potential new managers at this point. After all, he got the appointment of Nuno horribly wrong, and he could be banned from football at any point.

However, despite his ongoing issues, Levy clearly still trusts and believes in Paratici’s ability to spot talent, and it sounds as though he’s going to have a huge say on who is the next gaffer.

Of course, Levy will be the one who makes the appointment in the end, but it sounds as though he’ll be heavily influenced by his Sporting Director.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Show all