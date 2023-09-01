‘Unstoppable’ midfielder has ‘said yes’ to Nottingham Forest transfer – journalist

Nottingham Forest appear to be close to getting their man by signing Ibrahim Sangare this summer.

Sangare has been the key midfield target for Forest and Steve Cooper all summer long but it had been unclear whether or not he’d ditch Champions League football to make the move.

However, it seems that Sangare is now ready to make the move to Forest.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Sangare has now said yes to a move to Forest and a deal is believed to be close to being agreed.

Sangare’s move to Forest is expected to hinge on Brennan Johnson signing for Tottenham.

Sangare is expected to cost Forest more than £30m but he is seen as a key signing for the Reds.

Forest have started the season in decent enough fashion but have been keen to add quality to the ranks.

The ‘unstoppable‘ Sangare will bring international quality to the midfield and is expected to become an instant starter for Cooper’s side if he does sign.

Forest have had a slow window in the main but things have ramped up in recent weeks.

Should Sangare sign, it would represent yet another big money outlay from the owners, who have invested heavily since Forest won promotion from the Championship.