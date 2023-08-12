Arsenal kicked off their Premier League campaign with a win over Nottingham Forest this afternoon, and Eddie Nketiah heaped praise on Bukayo Saka after the game.

The Gunners started a bit slow, but two excellent goals from Nketiah and Saka were enough to seal the three points for Mikel Arteta‘s side in the end.

Saka’s goal was absolutely ‘unreal’, said Nketiah on TNT Sports after the game.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah raves about Bukayo Saka’s goal vs Nottingham Forest

Bukayo Saka is usually Arsenal‘s biggest threat going forward, and it was no different against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates today.

Most of the Gunners’ attack early in the game came from the right side, and the 21-year-old Englishman was at the thick of things for most parts of the first half.

Gabriel Martinelli’s outrageous contribution to Eddie Nketiah‘s opener stunned everyone at the Emirates, but that was nothing compared to what happened just six minutes later.

Saka picked up the ball outside the box and smashed a rocket past Matt Turner. It was a fantastic goal, and Nketiah was really impressed.

When asked about the strike, the Arsenal striker said after the game: “Unreal!

“We know he’s got that kind of quality, we’re really happy to have him in our team and we’re delighted to get the win & help him contribute as well.”

TBR View:

Arsenal dropped off late in the game and gave Forest some hope in the end, but apart from that, it really was a convincing display from the Gunners.

Arteta’s side dominated the game in the first half. They were easily the superior side for most parts of the game, and they deservedly picked up all three points.

Saka’s goal really was unreal. This young man continues to impress us every week, and the fact that he’s still only 21 means he will only get better in the coming years.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace next, and Saka will once again be the key man for the Gunners.