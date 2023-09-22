‘Unplayable’ Arsenal talent will be signing new contract, he’s ‘one of the next’ stars of football – Romano

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has just shared that one Arsenal prospect is close to signing a new contract at the club.

Arsenal have a great academy with many exciting talents. We are seeing just how good their academy is with the impact that Bukayo Saka has in the first team.

Now, it looks like they have another top talent in Ethan Nwaneri. The 16 year-old has already made his Premier League record and he is the youngest player ever to do so.

Fabrizio Romano has now shared that he looks to be signing a new contract at the club in the near future and this is a great boost for the club.

Nwaneri to commit his future to Arsenal

The attacking midfielder has got a growing reputation as being ‘unplayable’ and with how highly-rated he is, it is no shock to hear this latest news.

Romano spoke on the Here We Go podcast about Nwaneri and his future. He said: “Another contract extension they completed in the summer, it was a scholarship deal but he is going to sign an importnt contract. He will continue his process at Arsenal, Nwaneri is one of the new guys, born in 2007.

“We have many (young players) around the world arriving on the big stage I think Nwaneri is going to be one of the next ones because he is a special talent and arsenal is going to extend his contract, not just the scholarship deal already signed in the summer but with a long-term deal also in the future.”

This is no doubt great news for Arsenal fans as he is clearly seen as a very top prospect with a world-class ceiling.

It is so exciting to see what the future holds for Nwaneri and he showed his talent earlier this week when he scored in the UEFA Youth League.

Hopefully his future gets sorted sooner rather than later and it will be interesting to see whether Mikel Arteta gives the midfielder any minutes.