‘Unplayable’ 25-year-old Aston Villa ace attracting interest from PL rival

The latest transfer news reports suggest that Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is now attracting interest from a fellow Premier League club.

According to The Athletic, the Aston Villa player is now attracting interest from recently promoted Luton Town. Davis is ‘currently exploring opportunities away from Aston Villa’.

Davis only has one year left on his contract and the report shares that he is going to leave the club on a permanent deal this summer.

Luton are now apparently monitoring Davis as they look to strengthen this summer. Aston Villa are reportedly willing to accept an offer around £4-7million for the Englishman.

Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Aston Villa to let Keinan Davis leave

The 25-year-old has been a player liked by the fans when he has been involved but now seems like the perfect time for him to leave the club.

He was surplus to requirements last season. Due to this he headed out on loan to Championship side Watford. He managed seven goals over the season.

This sort of tally emphasises that he is not ready to play for a club like Villa who finished eighth in the Premier League and who are looking to get even better.

If Villa could receive some money for him instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer then it would be a move that benefits all parties.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The striker is “unplayable” when at his best. He could definitely do a good job for a Championship side or a side like Luton battling to stay in the division.

Villa manager Unai Emery now has to be ruthless with his squad. With European matches to deal with, they will have to rotate a lot and therefore they need a top squad.