Arsenal need to sell a few players before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

Indeed, with a bloated squad and over £200m spent this summer, the Gunners need to trim the fat and balance the books.

The likes of Folarin Balogun, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares are all expected to go, but one player who appears to be likely to stay is Emile Smith Rowe.

The young midfielder had been linked with a move away from Arsenal, but, according to Charles Watts, speaking on Inside Arsenal, Smith Rowe will only leave Arsenal if something crazy happens between now and the end of the summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith Rowe likely to stay

Watts shared what he knows about the £30m midfielder.

“First of all on Smith Rowe, unless something crazy happens between now and the end of the window I think he’s staying, that’s the message we’ve always had from Arsenal since quite early on this summer. Obviously that can change if a bid comes in that turns the club’s head, but aside from that he’s very much part of the plans,” Watts said.

More chances hopefully

Smith Rowe will likely be staying at Arsenal, but there’s a huge difference between staying at a club and thriving at a club.

This young man is so talented, and, in all honesty, he deserves more chances to show his ability.

Over the past year or so, Smith Rowe has barely gotten a sniff at the Emirates, and we can only hope that he’s about to get more chances.

Of course, the return of Champions League football to the Emirate should be a real help for Smith Rowe, and perhaps he will get his chances in that competition.

Fingers crossed Smith Rowe gets more chances this year, because he’s certainly good enough to play a key role for Arsenal.