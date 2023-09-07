‘Unique’ figure set to begin work at Tottenham later this month

Life is looking good for Tottenham right now and they are now close to clearing some hurdles which can finally see Scott Munn start his role as Chief Football Officer.

The club is looking good on the pitch and Tottenham are also trying to make improvements off the pitch as well.

The latest news comes from journalist Alasdair Gold, as he reported that Scott Munn will finally be starting his role as Spurs’ Chief Football Officer. It was announced that he would take on this role all the way back in July but he is yet to start yet due to some obstacles.

According to the Football.London journalist, Munn will start at the end of September. Apparently, the switch got held up with delays with Munn’s former employers The City Group. His role is set to be essentially the ‘number two’ to chairman Daniel Levy.

This is a very important role for any football club so it is good to see that Spurs will finally have Munn in his position by the end of the month.

The Football.London report also suggests that Munn, who is ‘unique’, will immediately be tasked with finding someone to fill the role of director of football. This person will help Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou with new signings and who to bring to the club.

With such a big role sorted, it looks like chairman Daniel Levy is making some big improvements both on and off the pitch.

This sort of rebuild was exactly what was needed after a very poor season last campaign. They finished eighth and failed to qualify for Europe.

They changed manager, signed some top players and are now improving things behind the scenes as well.

With the club having a great start to the season, it will no doubt be a question of if they can keep this momentum going and finishing in a Champions League spot.