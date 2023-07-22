Liverpool need a new holding midfield player.

Indeed, with Fabinho already having one foot out the door at Anfield, the Reds need to go out and buy a replacement sharpish.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a plethora of options as of late, but, in our view, one player who has been linked stands out above the rest.

Indeed, Moises Caicedo looks to be the best holding midfielder on the market right now, and, in all honesty, he would be perfect for Liverpool.

However, speaking to The Redmen TV, Neil Jones has poured cold water on these rumours, claiming that he’s not heard anything to suggest that Liverpool are indeed doing the groundwork on this one or that a signing is imminent.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Caicedo not close

Jones shared what he knows about the Ecuadorian.

“You won’t outbid Chelsea, but can you do it in the sell to the player? That might be the only chance they’ve got with someone like that, but I don’t get any encouragement that Liverpool will or have been doing that unfortunately, because I think he would be the perfect signing. He changes so much and adds so much to the team,” Jones said.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Get to work

This one may not be on the verge of happening right now, but there’s still plenty of time for Liverpool to get to work here.

Yes, Chelsea appear to be comfortably leading this race at the moment, but, as we’ve seen before, hijacking a deal isn’t all that uncommon.

Liverpool need to show some serious intent this summer if they’re to get back to being title challengers, and a signing like Caicedo would send a serious message to the rest of the Premier League.