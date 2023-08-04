Many of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s international teammates were reportedly convinced that he would sign for Manchester United this summer.

The Spurs superstar has entered the final year of his contract. If he doesn’t get a move away this month, he will have the option of signing a pre-contract with a foreign club in January ahead of a free transfer next year.

That’s why many – including members of the England squad – believed Kane will be on the move this summer, claims Miguel Delaney in his column on The Independent.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Tottenham star Harry Kane’s England teammates thought he’d join Manchester United

If Tottenham openly made Harry Kane available at the start of this summer’s transfer window, several top clubs from across Europe would line up for his signature – including Manchester United.

The Red Devils had to rely on Marcus Rashford to deliver the goods last season as they didn’t have a prolific striker.

Erik ten Hag’s side still managed to finish third, and there’s a feeling around Old Trafford that if the Dutchman has a forward who will guarantee 25 goals a season, they could achieve something really special.

Kane is just that player, and the report claims many in the England camp, who rubbed shoulders with the striker right after the end of last season, ‘firmly believed’ he would leave Tottenham for Manchester United in this window.

However, Daniel Levy has remained adamant that he’s not prepared to let his talisman leave, especially not to a rival English club, which is why Manchester United have moved on to other targets.

If Levy does decide to be open to selling him to a Premier League side, the report claims there is a feeling ‘United would make separate funds available’ to get this deal over the line.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

TBR View:

We’re sure Manchester United would still fancy signing Kane this summer, but that ship seems to have sailed.

There’s still a very high chance that the ‘underrated‘ Englishman could leave this month. Bayern Munich are pushing hard for his signature, and if anyone can get him, it’s probably them thanks to all the work they’ve put in.

However, if Kane ends up staying, we’re sure Manchester United will keep a close eye on his situation to potentially sign him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

It’s a tense few weeks for Tottenham fans, but they must be used to it at this point.