‘Underrated’ Liverpool player now looks set to leave the club for free next summer

Liverpool do now expect midfielder Thiago Alcantara to leave the club on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

That’s according to The Athletic who did also confirm that Saudi Arabian clubs wanted Thiago this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The report was looking at Jurgen Klopp’s ‘Liverpool Reloaded’ project, and confirmed that Thiago was expected to go on a free.

It’s also stated that Thiago’s head wasn’t turned by a potential move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

And that’s good news for Liverpool.

Amid all of the changes in their midfield this summer, Thiago’s experience could prove vital to a smooth transition.

The 32-year-old is currently focusing on getting fully fit but will surely be a big boost when he returns.

Liverpool have lost Jordan Henderson (33) and Fabinho (29) and replaced them with much younger alternatives.

And it may now prove an inspired move that Wataru Endo (30) arrived alongside the likes of Alexis Mac Allister (24), Dominik Szoboszlai (22) and Ryan Gravenberch (21).

Although that is a list bursting with talent, it would lack experience without Endo.

Thiago will leave Liverpool on a free next summer

Of course, Thiago will now be an increasingly key figure at Liverpool in his final season.

Although he may not start every game, such is the level of competition at Liverpool now, his experience will surely be vital.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

All of the names mentioned above could learn so much from a midfielder as decorated as the 32-year-old.

And even if Thiago is leaving on a free, Liverpool can still extract so much value out of the Spaniard in his final season.

Of course, it will be interesting to see where Thiago potentially takes his career next.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool is quite the resume, and Thiago will surely have some excellent options when he is free to negotiate.

Perhaps Thiago has been slightly ‘underrated’ during his time at Liverpool, but he still has time to prove his ability this year.