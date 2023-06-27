‘Underrated’ £26m star has concerns about joining Liverpool after Reds met with his representatives

Liverpool have met with the representatives of Benjamin Pavard, but the defender has concerns over the amount of game-time he would get if he moved to Anfield.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that a move from the Reds for the Frenchman is now unlikely.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Benjamin Pavard may well be on the way out of Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window. The Bavarian giants are willing to let the 27-year-old leave for at least £25.7 million amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Pavard unsure about Liverpool move

Football Transfers notes that Liverpool have been in contact with Pavard’s representatives. However, a move is described as unlikely with Jurgen Klopp’s men now considering other targets.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

It would also appear that Pavard himself has reservations about moving to Merseyside in this window. The report suggests that he is worried about the game-time he would get if he joined.

It would be a surprise if Liverpool made signing another defender a priority in this window. We started to see the best of Trent Alexander-Arnold again towards the end of the campaign.

And there will be real hope that the partnership of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk can kick on and become one of the best in the division.

Pavard has the potential to be a very good signing for someone this summer. Thomas Tuchel noted that he is an ‘underrated‘ player. And at 27, he should be at the peak of his powers.

But it would certainly appear, as things stand, that a move to Liverpool is becoming increasingly unlikely with neither party fully sold on the idea right now.