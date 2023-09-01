‘Undergoing medical’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘exceptional’ Leeds player is close to leaving

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is close to leaving Elland Road tonight to join Premier League outfit, Bournemouth.

Sinisterra has been linked with a move to the Cherries all day.

However, it now seems that a move to Bournemouth is all but done, with a medical apparently taking place for the young winger.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Luis Sinisterra undergoing Bournemouth medical

Taking to his X account on social media just now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sinisterra is indeed ready to sign for Bournemouth.

He is undergoing a medical with the PL club and is expected to complete a loan move away from Leeds tonight.

Sinisterra was one of the few players to emerge from last season with any credit at Leeds but it now seems he’ll be signing for Bournemouth.

It’s been a hectic window for Leeds who have lost a number of big name players and added a few good signings late in the day themselves.

Sinisterra was wanted by Daniel Farke but it now looks like he will indeed be moving on.

Whether or not Leeds make any late moves to replace the winger remains to be seen.

Leeds paid around £21m to sign Sinisterra and will be disappointed to lose him on loan.