‘Under the radar’: Paul Merson says £17m Tottenham player has had his spotlight stolen by James Maddison

Tottenham have made some fantastic signings this summer, but, so far, most of the headlines have been dedicated to one summer signing.

Indeed, James Maddison has been the talk of the town since signing for Spurs from Leicester this summer, but we mustn’t disregard how well some of Spurs’ other signings are doing.

The likes of Micky Van de Ven and Manor Solomon have taken to life at Tottenham like ducks to water, while Guglielmo Vicario is already looking like one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has put aside some special praise for Vicario, hailing the Italian goalkeeper, while stating that he has gone under the radar this season due to the fact James Maddison has stolen the show so far this term.

Maddison has stolen the show

Merson gave his verdict on the £17m goalkeeper and Maddison taking his spotlight.

“Guglielmo Vicario deserves a shout for slotting in between the posts for Tottenham – I’d say he’s gone under the radar a little bit as James Maddison has stolen the show at the start of the season,” Merson wrote.

Quietly brilliant

Merson is spot on, Maddison has stolen the show at Tottenham this season, and that has led to a few other players going under the radar.

Vicario himself has been utterly brilliant, but he hasn’t got the credit he necessarily deserves due to the fact everyone has been so transfixed by Maddison.

Of course, Spurs would rather have Maddison playing the way he is and earning all of the plaudits, but it is a bit of a shame that the likes of Vicario aren’t being given their due credit.

Tottenham did some fantastic business this summer, that’s for sure.