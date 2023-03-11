‘Under the radar’: Joe Cole says hardly anyone understands how good one Liverpool player truly is











Speaking on BT Sport (11/3/22 12:15PM), Joe Cole has been speaking incredibly highly of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

The former Fulham midfielder has been a key player for Liverpool this season, and Cole has given him the credit he deserves for his performances during this campaign.

Cole, rightly, says that Elliott is a player who goes under the radar, stating that a lot of people don’t understand just what he brings to this Liverpool side.

Cole hails Elliott

The pundit spoke highly of the teenager.

“Yeah, I think he’s brilliant. I think a lot of people don’t understand the qualities he brings. Because a lot of the time he played in a front three at Fulham.

“Like all Klopp midfielders he has to cover the ground and he has to defend well. He’s so strong and he’s good on the press. He has quality in abundance, he’s a fantastic all-round midfielder and he’s been doing this all season for Liverpool.”

“He’s an all-round midfielder, as a teenager to play as many games as he has is outstanding and I think he’s one who goes under the radar, just not with his manager.”

Quietly fantastic

Usually, when you have a 19-year-old playing in a team like Liverpool it’s because of their raw talent and electricity, but Elliott is an exception to that rule.

He plays as though he’s a 15-year veteran. He knows exactly what to do at all times, and this type of player rarely gets the credit they deserve.

Indeed, these types of midfielders can often evade the spotlight due to the fact they’re so quietly brilliant, but to be doing this at the age of just 19 is incredible.

Elliott certainly deserves more praise than he’s been getting.

