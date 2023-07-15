Liverpool are really thinking about moving for Romeo Lavia this summer.

That is according to David Ornstein who has been speaking about the Belgian on the Five YouTube channel.

Lavia has been linked to Liverpool for a little while now, and according to Ornstein, the midfielder is massively appreciated by the Merseyside club while some dialogue between the player and the club appear to have taken place.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool toying with signing Lavia

Ornstein shared what he knows about the Southampton star.

“Of course, Romeo Lavia is a player who is massively appreciated by Liverpool and he’s one who is under consideration there. Some dialogue seems to have taken place, but I don’t know of that being club to club talks at this point, Southampton have a high asking price of around £50m,” Ornstein said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Work on the price

Liverpool ae clearly quite keen to bring Lavia in, but before they make this move, they need to work on driving that asking price down.

Yes, Lavia is a fantastic footballer, but at £50m, you’d want to be getting a proven Premier League star, and Lavia is not that.

He has just one season of top-flight football under his belt, and even then, during that season he was a part of a team that finished bottom of the Premier League.

A move to a team like Liverpool would be a huge jump for a player like Lavia, and it would be a massive gamble to spend £50m on a player like this.

Liverpool may be toying with the idea of signing Lavia, but they need to figure out a way to get him on the cheap if they’re going to make this move.