Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future has been the topic of plenty of conversation as of late.

The Egyptian has been the subject of huge interest from Saudi Arabia, and there is every chance the Saudis return in January or next summer with more big-money bids.

Gary Lineker has been debating the Salah situation on The Rest is Football, and he is firmly behind the idea that Liverpool shouldn’t sell Salah, claiming that the winger is an unbelievably brilliant footballer who, quite simply makes the Reds a much better team.

Salah is unbelievable

Lineker shared his verdict on what Liverpool should do with Salah.

“Would Liverpool be stupid not to sell Salah in January for £150m+ if the Saudi league came knocking again. That is an interesting one isn’t it and I’m sure they contemplated that in the summer. Fans don’t care about the money though do they? They want the best possible team, and Mo Salah is an unbelievably brilliant footballer,” Lineker said.

One of the best

There’s a real conundrum that Liverpool have to face here with Salah.

On one hand, he’s a truly remarkable player who may well go down as the best in the club’s history, but, on the other hand, nothing lasts forever.

If you can sell a player at the age of 31 for £150m and then sign a suitable replacement who is a few years younger, you’d have to call that good business.

Sadly, signing a player of Salah’s quality is much easier said than done, and unless Jurgen Klopp has a trick up his sleeve, it will be difficult to replace Salah adequately even if the age profile makes sense.