Rio Ferdinand gives Oleksandr Zinchenko verdict ahead of Arsenal v Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has described Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko as a “steal” who’s been “unbelievable” for the Gunners.

The Manchester United legend was speaking on FIVE ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting between Arsenal and the Red Devils.

Arsenal host Man United at the Emirates Stadium, with both sides flying high in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s charges can potentially go eight points clear if they win and Manchester City lose earlier on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s side can reduce the gap to Arsenal to just five points if they win in North London.

Ahead of the match, Ferdinand and FIVE co-host Joel Beya (an Arsenal fan) went through their combined XI.

At left-back, both went with Luke Shaw, though Beya only did so because Zinchenko has missed numerous matches due to injury.

Ferdinand then praised the £30million man, saying: “What he does for Arsenal, he’s unbelievable. I think he’s been a steal of a player.”

TBR View

Although Shaw won the spot in the combined XI, the big prize will be up for grabs on Sunday when Arsenal and Man United lock horns.

Zinchenko has been a sensational signing for Arsenal, and Ferdinand’s right – £32million for a player of his quality is a steal.

He is one of many reasons the Gunners have gone from struggling to land a top-four place to challenging for the title for the first time since 2004.

For most of the 1990s and 2000s, Arsenal and Man United were the best teams in England by a country mile.

Then, the Gunners slipped into relative mediocrity, and a few years later, so did the Red Devils.

Now, in arguably one of the biggest games between the two in years, both sides will hope to declare that they’re back.