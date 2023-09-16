Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham player he’s not used yet in the league has been ‘unbelievable’

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has praised the attitude and performance of goalkeeper Fraser Forster ahead of today’s Sheffield United clash.

Forster is in a battle with new Spurs goalkeeper Vicario to be the number one at the club. The experienced stopper is well used to playing second fiddle recently, given he’s now 35.

However, speaking in his presser yesterday, Postecoglou has said that Forster has actually been brilliant in pushing Vicario into the number one spot.

Postecoglou praises Fraser Forster’s attitude at Tottenham

Vicario has been selected as the number one for all of Tottenham’s Premier League games so far, with Forster coming into the XI in the League Cup clash vs Fulham.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

However, Postecoglou has praised Forster, admitting he has been ‘unbelievable’ in training and pushing Vicario.

“Vic’s earned the right to be number one, his performances have been outstanding so if he continues in that manner, and having Fraser and Hugo there he’s going to make sure he is on it every day,” Postecoglou said.

“Fraser has been unbelievable, the way he’s been training and he was unlucky in the Fulham game. He had a good game there. That’s what I want and that’s what they want. They want to be pushed every day to be the best they can be.”

Forster will be disappointed that the League Cup campaign ended early. It means his chances of first-team football are likely to be even more limited.

However, it seems he is at least ahead of Hugo Lloris for now in the pecking order.

Experience matters

Every good team in the world needs a good mix of youth an experience and Tottenham will benefit from having someone like Fraser Forster around.

Forster will, as Ange says, push the other goalkeepers to be better and he is a player the Tottenham manager will value through the season.

If Spurs are going to be successful, they’ll need those old heads to drive standards. And it very much seems like Forster is doing just that.