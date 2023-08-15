‘Unbelievable’ player now may be considering leaving, after claims Everton want to sign him

Everton may have been handed a boost in any pursuit of Paris Saint Germain forward Hugo Ekitike who is now considering leaving.

That’s via journalist Fabrice Hawkins who shared the update on X.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Hawkins said that Ekitike had been keen to stay in Paris but is now considering his position after signals from the PSG hierarchy.

Hawkins said: “AC Milan, Everton and Frankfurt are interested in Hugo Ekitike.

“PSG haven’t received any written offers yet.

“Despite his desire to stay in Paris, the latest signals sent by his management push him to reflect.”

Whether or not Everton are still interested in bringing another striker in this window remains to be seen.

The club recently confirmed the signing of Youssef Chermiti on a long-term deal from Sporting Lisbon.

Everton reportedly have considerable interest in Paris Saint Germain’s Hugo Ekitike but they may be unwilling to sanction another deal for a striker.

However, with Ekitike’s position on leaving now changed according to reports, it could be an opportunity too good to pass by.

Hugo Ekitike has previously been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ talent and it’s really no surprise that he’s ended up at PSG.

However, what could be seen as a surprise is his fairly limited game time.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Of course PSG have an abundance of talent at the club but it did seem that Ekitike would be earmarked for a bigger role.

Nonetheless, it seems the forward could now be available this summer and he has a host of top interest.

And with clubs playing European football in AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly interested it would be interesting to know if Everton could compete.

Neal Maupay led the line for Everton on the weekend but seems unlikely to do so moving forwards.

And whilst a move for Paris Saint Germain’s Ekitike would almost look like a luxury signing for Everton now, it would be a huge statement of ambition.

Everton need reinforcements and Ekitike would offer them a profile they don’t currently have.