‘Unbelievable’ midfielder West Ham target now close to finalising move elsewhere – Romano

West Ham have been heavily linked with Dennis Zakaria but the latest news suggests that they have lost the race to sign him.

Lots of reports had linked West Ham to the midfielder this summer. Despite this and the club having a big interest in him, it looks like Zakaria will be going elsewhere.

Romano reported the latest on the West Ham target. He said: “AS Monaco hope to close Denis Zakaria deal next week as negotiations will continue on both player and club side with Juventus. Discussions will continue after opening bid revealed here on month ago.”

This will no doubt be a blow for a West Ham side who desperately need a defensive midfielder. They lost Declan Rice this summer and still haven’t replaced him.

West Ham lose out on Zakaria

Fans of the Hammers are no doubt quite worried at the moment. They have yet to make a signing and their squad is currently weaker than last season.

They were involved in a relegation battle for most of least season. With other teams around them strengthening and West Ham being in Europe, they may find it hard to cope in the division, like they did last season.

Zakaria would have definitely been an improvement on their current midfielders. The “unbelievable” Switzerland international loves to make a tackle and this is exactly what West Ham need.

The 26 year-old has the potential to reach a top level, that is why Juventus signed him in the first place. Being a key player at a club like West Ham could help him thrive.

It will be very interesting to see how West Ham line up in their first game of the Premier League next season. By the way the window is going so far, it looks like they will have a pretty similar team to the one that got thrashed 4-0 in pre-season this weekend.

David Moyes will not be happy and the owners need to start backing the manager who helped them lift the Europa Conference League trophy last season.