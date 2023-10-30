‘Unbelievable’: Jermain Defoe seriously impressed with £34m Liverpool player this season

Liverpool’s Mo Salah continued his fine form this season to score yet another goal to see off Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Salah has been outstanding for a number of seasons now and seems to be back to his very best, hitting double figures already this term.

Liverpool paid around £34m for Salah back in 2017 and since then he has fired in just shy of 200 goals for the Reds.

And speaking for Optus Sport about Salah, former Tottenham man Jermain Defoe lauded the standards he has set.

Mo Salah lauded by Jermain Defoe for being so consistent

Speaking on the weekend wrap up for Optus, Defoe couldn’t praise Salah enough for what he’s done with Liverpool.

“His standards are high, consistency, you know he’s an athlete and when he gets into these areas, I mean that is unbelievable [the pass to Szoboszlai for Nunez’s goal],” Defoe said.

“The way he just rolls it through his legs, he’s so effective in the final third, that’s amazing.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Salah is well in the running to win the Golden Boot once again and if he can manage that, then there is every chance Liverpool have been successful.

Salah one of the best ever

And that counts for both, in terms of players for Liverpool and players in the Premier League.

You simply don’t score the goals and provide the assists Salah has without being a world-class player and that’s exactly what Salah is.

Liverpool have dropped on by spending the money they did back in 2017 and when you look now, £34m is an absolute bargain.

Salah will be a Liverpool legend when he eventually moves on and the comments here from Defoe on his consistency are bang on.