‘Unbelievable’: Heung-min Son says £17m Tottenham player is ‘just fantastic’ when he has the ball

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Heung-min Son has heaped praise on Guglielmo Vicario’s performances since the start of this season.

Spurs have been the best team in the country this term. They are unbeaten in the Premier League and are on top of the table, two points clear of title favourites Arsenal and Manchester City. Vicario has been one of Tottenham‘s best players.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min praises Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for £17.2 million in the summer (Sky Sports).

Not many people here in England had heard about the talented Italian goalkeeper. Many were even sceptical over how he would adapt to the English game.

However, Vicario has proved all his doubters wrong. He has been ‘spectacular‘ for Tottenham since the start of the season and is one of the biggest reasons why Spurs are on top of the table.

Against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Vicario was excellent once again, and his skipper, Son Heung-min, raved about his display. The Soth Korean also praised the Italian’s ‘fantastic’ ability with the ball at his feet.

He said, as per Tottenham’s official website: “Before we scored, I think without Vic’s saves, we would have gone behind and when you go behind in this stadium, you know what’s going to happen.

“Vic made some unbelievable saves and generally, the team performance, it was a great effort, and we totally deserved the three points. I’m enjoying every single moment with Vic. He made great saves, and he’s playing out well, it’s fantastic having him in goal.

“In any game, we’re going to face chances and shots on target, but having Vic behind us, we are just very comfortable that he’s going to make unbelievable saves, which he did. Big credit to Vic.

“Also, the way he plays with his feet is just fantastic, it brings so much to the team. I’m very happy having him in our team.”

Vicario has been one of the signings of the season

One of the few negatives about Tottenham this season is that they are allowing their opponents to have far too many shots at goal.

On the flip side, the positive is that they have Guglielmo Vicario in between the sticks, who has been one of the signings of the season so far.

The Italian has pulled off a number of outstanding saves this season. He has looked unbeatable at times, and Spurs’ recruitment team deserves a pat on the back for signing him over other popular names.

Tottenham are in a really good place right now, but if they are to achieve something special this season, they will need Vicario to continue his form.