Arsenal defender William Saliba has surprisingly completed more passes than Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez in the Premier League so far this season.

Arsenal and Chelsea have enjoyed contrasting seasons so far as Mikel Arteta has picked up three wins from four games and remains unbeaten.

Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to turn good performances into results, with Chelsea sitting in twelfth place after picking up just one win in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, there have been some encouraging signs for the Blues and they have dominated their games so far.

One man who has impressed in the middle of the park is Enzo Fernandez, who has taken up the playmaking role in Pochettino’s midfield.

Despite being the main creator at Chelsea, Saliba has completed more passes than the Argentine so far this season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

According to the Premier League’s official website, Saliba has completed a total of 366 passes in four appearances this season.

As for Fernandez, he’s successfully made 356 passes in the same number of appearances for Chelsea.

Saliba currently ranks fifth in the league in terms of passes completed, with Fernandez sitting just behind him in sixth.

Rather unsurprisingly, Rodri tops the list at this stage having made 453 passes, with Thiago Silva just behind him.

Interestingly, only one other Arsenal player features in the top 10 and that’s Ben White.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Of course, football has changed dramatically over the past few years and defenders are expected to be comfortable in possession.

Saliba certainly boasts the required qualities of a modern centre-back and has been hailed as an ‘unbelievable’ player.

The 22-year-old has impressed once again for the Gunners this season and it’s not exactly a huge shock to see him rank amongst the best passers in the league.

As for Fernandez, his passing stats will undoubtedly improve even further over the course of the season as he adjusts Pochettino’s methods.

Chelsea have endured a disappointing start to the season but there is certainly no need to panic at this stage, especially as they have put in some encouraging displays.