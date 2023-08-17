‘Unbelievable’ £26m defender linked to Newcastle suffers injury setback

One of the defensive targets that Newcastle have been linked to recently looks unlikely to make the move after suffering a bad injury.

It has been known that Newcastle are in the market for a Premier League defender this summer, so they will be gutted by this latest news.

Reports have suggested that one of their targets is Trevoh Chalobah and that they are not put off by the the valuation of around £26million.

Now though, it probably looks like Chalobah won’t be going anywhere as reports from The Athletic have shared that the defender has aggravated a very minor hamstring problem he has. He is now likely to be out for about a month and this is past the closing of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle target Trevoh Chalobah suffers injury setback

The “unbelievable” defender would have been a very good signing for Newcastle this summer but sadly this injury setback means that they will probably look elsewhere.

Chalobah would have been a very good signing for the Magpies. He is only 24 years-old, but he has an abundance of experience at a very high level. This includes experience in the Champions League.

As well as this, the Englishman has won many trophies and also has a very high ceiling. Under a manager like Eddie Howe, who gets the best out of his players, Chalobah could have thrived.

Sadly the club will have to look elsewhere to transfer targets in defence. They definitely need some defensive reinforcements.

They don’t have much strength in depth in their defence. With Europe to deal with and also cup competitions they need to make sure they can rotate their squad and not lose any quality.

It has been an exciting summer for Newcastle. They have made some top signings and are still looking to strengthen.